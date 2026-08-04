Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.83 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($5.83), FiscalAI reports. Angi had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Angi Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 634,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $251.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Angi has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Angi and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Angi

Angi Company Profile

Angi NASDAQ: ANGI operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners and renters with service professionals for home improvement, maintenance and repair projects. Through its flagship platform, Angi provides user-friendly tools that allow consumers to research service providers, compare prices, read verified reviews and book appointments. The company's services span a wide range of home needs, including plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, painting, cleaning, remodeling and general handyman tasks.

Originally founded in 1995 as Angie's List, the company built its reputation on a subscription-based model and a comprehensive database of customer reviews.

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