AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.3060, with a volume of 64390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Get AngioDynamics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research cut AngioDynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $631.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.33. The stock's 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 23,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $344,006.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $953,046.40. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AngioDynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AngioDynamics wasn't on the list.

While AngioDynamics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here