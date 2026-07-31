Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given "Buy" Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 price target on the mining company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,200 to GBX 4,100 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,160 to GBX 3,350 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,000 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,668.75.

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Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,837 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,042 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,239. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,767.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,576.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Magali Anderson acquired 213 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,725 per share, with a total value of £7,934.25. Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 487 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,725 per share, for a total transaction of £18,140.75. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 912 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,843. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends. Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

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