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Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Anglo Asian Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.14 and traded as high as GBX 247.40. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 245, with a volume of 98,938 shares traded.

Anglo Asian Mining Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 251.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 245.14. The firm has a market cap of £280.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

About Anglo Asian Mining

(Get Free Report)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC is an established and sustainable mining business with a portfolio of copper, gold and silver production assets in western Azerbaijan. With more than 20 years of successful operations in Azerbaijan, the company has discovered & developed six producing mines (2 open pit, 4 underground) and maintains a strong portfolio of high-quality production and development assets across eight contract areas, spanning 2,544 square kilometers in western Azerbaijan. These assets include multi-billion-dollar in-situ resources, with over 400,000 ounces of gold and one million tonnes of copper, according to JORC standards.

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