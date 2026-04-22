Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.14 and traded as high as GBX 247.40. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 245, with a volume of 98,938 shares traded.

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Anglo Asian Mining Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 251.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 245.14. The firm has a market cap of £280.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC is an established and sustainable mining business with a portfolio of copper, gold and silver production assets in western Azerbaijan. With more than 20 years of successful operations in Azerbaijan, the company has discovered & developed six producing mines (2 open pit, 4 underground) and maintains a strong portfolio of high-quality production and development assets across eight contract areas, spanning 2,544 square kilometers in western Azerbaijan. These assets include multi-billion-dollar in-situ resources, with over 400,000 ounces of gold and one million tonnes of copper, according to JORC standards.

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