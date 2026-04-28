Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $14.6186 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,221. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 13th. SBG Securities cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,535 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $19,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,458 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

Further Reading

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