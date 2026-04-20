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Anhui Conch Cement (AHCHY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Anhui Conch Cement logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Anhui Conch Cement is expected to release quarterly results on Monday, April 27, with analysts forecasting $1.40 EPS and $7.0735 billion in revenue.
  • In the prior quarter (results posted March 24) the company reported $0.25 EPS, missing the consensus of $0.42, while revenue was $5.58 billion.
  • The stock trades with a market cap of $13.74 billion and a P/E of 11.73, and the company shows low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.10) and strong liquidity (current ratio 3.19).
  • Five stocks we like better than Anhui Conch Cement.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $7.0735 billion for the quarter.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Anhui Conch Cement had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 9.90%.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited OTCMKTS: AHCHY is one of China’s leading cement manufacturers, specializing in the production and sale of cement, clinker and related building materials. Headquartered in Wuhu, Anhui Province, the company operates an integrated network of production facilities that serve residential, commercial and infrastructure markets across multiple regions in China. Its product portfolio covers a broad range of cement types, including ordinary portland cement, blended cement and special-purpose cements for roads and high‐performance construction projects.

Established in 1997 as part of the Anhui Conch Group’s expansion into building materials, Anhui Conch Cement was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2003.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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