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Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Anika Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Missed EPS: Anika reported Q1 EPS of ($0.24), missing consensus by $0.17, and the stock fell $2.90 to $12.36 amid negative return on equity and a negative net margin.
  • Improving fundamentals: Q1 revenue was $29.6 million (+13% YoY) with gross margin rising to 64% and adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 million; the company finished the quarter with $41 million in cash, no debt, completed a $15 million buyback, and maintained full-year guidance.
  • Product momentum and regulatory uncertainty: Integrity procedures rose 35% YoY (surpassing 3,000 cases) supporting TAM expansion, while pipeline progress (e.g., Hyalofast PMA review) continues but timing is uncertain and near-term results may see volatility from OEM/product-mix, one-time severance, and higher R&D spend.
  • Five stocks we like better than Anika Therapeutics.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.64%.

Here are the key takeaways from Anika Therapeutics' conference call:

  • Anika reported Q1 revenue of $29.6 million (up 13% YoY), gross margin improved to 64% from 56%, adjusted EBITDA was $4.3 million, the company finished the quarter with $41 million in cash and no debt, and completed a $15 million share repurchase; full-year guidance was maintained.
  • Integrity momentum accelerated—U.S. procedures rose 35% YoY, the product surpassed 3,000 cases, larger sizes launched, and new surgeon adoption is growing double-digit month-over-month, supporting TAM expansion beyond the current ~8% augmentation usage.
  • Operational transformation is showing early benefits: lean manufacturing, higher throughput, and productivity improvements drove meaningful gross margin improvement and contributed to a >$4 million year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA.
  • Regulatory progress continues but timing remains uncertain—Hyalofast PMA review is active with a deficiency response expected in the coming months, Cingal’s bioequivalence study is on track, and Cingal, Monovisc, and Hyalofast have EU MDR certifications.
  • Revenue and margin are subject to OEM channel and product-mix volatility (Q1 OEM revenue benefited from order timing), SG&A included $4.9 million of one-time severance, and R&D spend rose as the company invests in pipeline programs, creating potential quarter-to-quarter variability.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 227,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,950. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anika Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is a life sciences company specializing in the development and commercialization of hyaluronic acid–based therapeutic products. The company focuses on orthobiologics and medical devices designed to support joint health, tissue repair and surgical applications. Anika's proprietary hyaluronan technology serves as the foundation for products aimed at alleviating pain associated with osteoarthritis and enhancing healing in musculoskeletal and ophthalmic surgeries.

The company's core product portfolio includes injectable viscosupplements such as Monovisc® and Orthovisc®, which are indicated for the relief of knee osteoarthritis pain, as well as Euflexxa®, approved for osteoarthritis of the knee in various international markets.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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