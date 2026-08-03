Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar Buys 5,000 Shares

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar acquired 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $17,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 657,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,790. This represents a 0.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Amit Kumar bought 3,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $11,190.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Amit Kumar purchased 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,300.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Amit Kumar acquired 3,188 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $10,743.56.

On Monday, July 27th, Amit Kumar bought 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $17,200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Amit Kumar acquired 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $15,200.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Kumar bought 21,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

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Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 55,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,951. Anixa Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,915 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised Anixa Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

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