Annexon (ANNX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Annexon to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Annexon to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Annexon Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ANNX opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. Annexon has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Annexon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Annexon

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

In related news, Director William H. Carson acquired 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $46,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 78,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $453,180.90. The trade was a 11.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 613,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,319,018.77. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,342,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,944.94. The trade was a 6.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

About Annexon

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company's research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon's pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

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