Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Up 6.6% - What's Next?

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.8650. 1,119,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,666,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Annexon

Annexon Trading Up 5.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $933.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Annexon

In other news, EVP Dean Richard Artis sold 5,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $26,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $629,783.70. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 7,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $40,149.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,829.97. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,513 shares of company stock worth $165,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,128,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 469,073 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Annexon by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,877 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,299,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,996 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company's research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon's pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

Further Reading

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