Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to "Hold" Rating

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Annexon from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Annexon

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. Annexon has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.18.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Annexon will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Annexon

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 7,851 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $40,118.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,765 shares in the company, valued at $581,339.15. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Overdorf sold 6,225 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $31,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 124,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,766.40. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,513 shares of company stock valued at $165,973 in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Annexon by 78.9% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 823,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

Key Annexon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Annexon this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright lifted its earnings estimates for Annexon across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029, signaling improved confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings trajectory.

HC Wainwright lifted its earnings estimates for Annexon across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029, signaling improved confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised near-term quarterly EPS forecasts for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may help reinforce investor sentiment around Annexon’s operating outlook.

The firm also raised near-term quarterly EPS forecasts for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may help reinforce investor sentiment around Annexon’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Separate market data showed short interest at zero shares, which does not appear to be a meaningful trading factor in the latest report.

Separate market data showed short interest at zero shares, which does not appear to be a meaningful trading factor in the latest report. Neutral Sentiment: An awareness-month press release tied to Guillain-Barré syndrome was also published, but it did not include a direct business update or clinical catalyst for Annexon. Article Title

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company's research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon's pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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