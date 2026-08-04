Anterix (ATEX) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Anterix to announce earnings of ($0.4333) per share and revenue of $2.0020 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Anterix Stock Up 6.9%

ATEX traded up $6.59 on Tuesday, reaching $102.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 78,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,949. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.85. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEX shares. B. Riley Financial downgraded shares of Anterix from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Anterix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Anterix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Anterix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Anterix

Insider Activity

In other Anterix news, Director Mark Fleischhauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $279,405.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,349.27. This trade represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 91,437 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $7,539,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,965.22. This represents a 54.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 124,109 shares of company stock worth $10,174,158 over the last 90 days. 40.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,946 shares of the company's stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 404,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Anterix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anterix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Anterix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,255 shares of the company's stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,445 shares of the company's stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,018 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc is a specialized telecommunications company focused on delivering private broadband networks for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries. The company owns and operates dedicated 900 MHz spectrum that enables reliable, secure and high-performance wireless communications to support grid modernization, smart metering, distribution automation and other mission-critical applications. By leveraging this spectrum, Anterix helps electric, water and gas utilities deploy advanced communications capabilities to enhance operational efficiency and resiliency.

At the core of Anterix’s offering is its licensed 900 MHz spectrum, which provides superior propagation characteristics compared with unlicensed options and allows for cost-effective coverage over expansive service territories.

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