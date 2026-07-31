Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.5882.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,904.55. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.3%

Antero Resources stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Key Stories Impacting Antero Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Antero reported revenue of $1.56 billion, up 20.2% year over year and above the $1.53 billion consensus estimate. Reported EPS of $0.90 topped the $0.84 analyst estimate; another adjusted-earnings measure cited by Zacks showed EPS of $0.76 versus a $0.75 consensus and $0.35 a year earlier. Antero Resources Q2 earnings report

Antero reported revenue of $1.56 billion, up 20.2% year over year and above the $1.53 billion consensus estimate. Reported EPS of $0.90 topped the $0.84 analyst estimate; another adjusted-earnings measure cited by Zacks showed EPS of $0.76 versus a $0.75 consensus and $0.35 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Record production and higher guidance strengthened the outlook. Antero Resources highlighted record second-quarter production, revenue growth and stronger cash flow, and raised its 2026 output guidance following strategic acquisitions. Greater volumes could support operating leverage if commodity prices remain favorable. AR Q2 earnings beat estimates on record production gains

Antero Resources highlighted record second-quarter production, revenue growth and stronger cash flow, and raised its 2026 output guidance following strategic acquisitions. Greater volumes could support operating leverage if commodity prices remain favorable. Positive Sentiment: Management sees margin upside over several years. The earnings call reportedly outlined an optimistic operating outlook, including opportunities for sustained margin improvement. This supports the potential for stronger free cash flow and shareholder returns over time. Antero Resources earnings call maps multi-year margin upside

The earnings call reportedly outlined an optimistic operating outlook, including opportunities for sustained margin improvement. This supports the potential for stronger free cash flow and shareholder returns over time. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $46 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating. The higher target signals valuation upside, but the unchanged neutral rating suggests the firm does not view the recent earnings strength as sufficient to warrant a more bullish stance. Barclays raises Antero Resources price target

The higher target signals valuation upside, but the unchanged neutral rating suggests the firm does not view the recent earnings strength as sufficient to warrant a more bullish stance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research reduced several future EPS estimates. Cuts included forecasts for full-year 2026 EPS to $3.71 from $4.12 and full-year 2027 EPS to $3.53 from $4.16, along with reductions for several 2026–27 quarters. Zacks retained a “Hold” rating, tempering the positive earnings reaction. Antero Resources analyst estimates

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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