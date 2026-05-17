Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.6250.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

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Antero Resources Stock Up 3.1%

AR opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.36. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Antero Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for several near- and medium-term periods, including FY2026 to $4.04 per share, FY2027 to $3.98, Q2 2026 to $0.81, Q4 2026 to $1.14, Q2 2027 to $0.74, Q3 2027 to $1.06, and Q4 2027 to $1.18, reinforcing a bullish outlook for AR .

Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for several near- and medium-term periods, including FY2026 to $4.04 per share, FY2027 to $3.98, Q2 2026 to $0.81, Q4 2026 to $1.14, Q2 2027 to $0.74, Q3 2027 to $1.06, and Q4 2027 to $1.18, reinforcing a bullish outlook for . Positive Sentiment: The stock was highlighted in a Zacks article as one of the “best low-PEG value stocks,” which may have supported investor interest in Antero Resources as a discounted growth/value idea. Article Title

The stock was highlighted in a Zacks article as one of the “best low-PEG value stocks,” which may have supported investor interest in as a discounted growth/value idea. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also reduced some longer-term estimates, including FY2028 earnings to $3.25 per share from $4.17 and Q1 2028 to $0.72 from $0.91, which tempers the near-term optimism for AR.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,610,648. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 252,316 shares of company stock worth $9,977,259 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

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