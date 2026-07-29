Anthony Mathew Eisen Sells 6,000 Shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,643,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,652,847.36. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $493,320.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $473,400.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $474,780.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $470,100.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $473,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $472,620.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $2,873,880.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $458,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $473,580.00.

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Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,556. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $1,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $1,861,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYZ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XYZ

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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