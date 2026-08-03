Anthony Mathew Eisen Sells 6,000 Shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,619,672 shares in the company, valued at $133,250,415.44. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $489,120.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $493,320.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $473,280.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $473,400.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $474,780.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $470,100.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $473,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $459,960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $472,620.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $2,873,880.00.

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Block Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:XYZ traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.01. 4,278,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,483. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Block's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Block

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,682,854 shares of the technology company's stock worth $203,897,000 after purchasing an additional 172,848 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYZ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Block from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Block to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Block from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Block

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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