Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Antofagasta logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reiterated a "sell" rating on Antofagasta with a GBX 3,100 price target, implying roughly an 18% downside from the stock's recent level.
  • MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Reduce" with an average target of GBX 3,178.57 and an analyst split of 1 Buy, 3 Hold and 3 Sell.
  • Q1 copper production fell ~8%, a near-term headwind, but strong cost performance at Los Pelambres and Centinela and management’s reiteration of 2026 guidance signal an expected recovery through the year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 target price on the mining company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.17% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an "underweight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 2,800 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 3,178.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 3,788.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,701.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,269.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.56. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,526.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,475.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antofagasta will post 87.0403995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Antofagasta News

Here are the key news stories impacting Antofagasta this week:

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Antofagasta Right Now?

Before you consider Antofagasta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Antofagasta wasn't on the list.

While Antofagasta currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO in 3…2…1…
SpaceX IPO in 3…2…1…
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines