Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given "Hold" Rating at Berenberg Bank

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 3,700 target price on the mining company's stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Antofagasta to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 2,800 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Antofagasta to an "underweight" rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,078.57.

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Antofagasta Stock Down 1.5%

ANTO stock opened at GBX 3,833 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,526.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.56. The firm has a market cap of £37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,701.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,269.35.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Antofagasta had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antofagasta will post 87.0403995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

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