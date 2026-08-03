AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $437.00 Price Target at Mizuho

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $426.00 to $437.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Mizuho's price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $406.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AON from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $377.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $409.75.

Get AON alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $360.71 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $341.22 and its 200-day moving average is $331.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. AON has a 12-month low of $304.59 and a 12-month high of $382.34.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total transaction of $725,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,958.20. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,450 shares of company stock worth $1,659,242 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AON, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AON wasn't on the list.

While AON currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here