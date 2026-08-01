Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Declares $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

AON has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. AON has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AON to earn $21.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

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AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $360.71 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $341.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. AON has a 12 month low of $304.59 and a 12 month high of $382.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 22.27%.AON's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AON will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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