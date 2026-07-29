APA (APA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $2.4605 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.27. APA had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect APA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. APA has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. APA's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on APA from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of APA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on APA from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APA news, VP Mark D. Maddox sold 9,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $392,392.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,675,072.40. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in APA by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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