Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.43, but opened at $50.31. Aperam shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 1,014 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on APEMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aperam from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Aperam Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Aperam had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

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