APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.5714.

APG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APG

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 72,546 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,115,125.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,561,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $453,501,534.96. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 83,629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,591,029.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,522,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $408,889,709. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,682,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,333,385. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 824 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 105.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company's stock.

APi Group Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of APG opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. APi Group has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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