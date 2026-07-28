Apollo Global Management (APO) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $5.6185 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.76. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $153.29.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is 143.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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