Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.2308.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $157.28. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.95.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 38.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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