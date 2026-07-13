Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $126.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.25.

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Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $120.46 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day moving average is $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.Apollo Global Management's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,278,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $474,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,532 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,368,162 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $263,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,813 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,560.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,404,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,778 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,024,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $148,255,000 after purchasing an additional 748,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5,321.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 541,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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