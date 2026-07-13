Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $146.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.50.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.30. 189,889 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,526. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.86.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Apollo Global Management's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 61,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.4% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.5% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 22,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 179,563 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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