Appian (APPN) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0031 per share and revenue of $193.3810 million for the quarter. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Appian had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $202.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Appian Price Performance

Shares of APPN opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. Appian has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,876.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other news, CRO Mark Dorsey purchased 5,227 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.51. Following the purchase, the executive owned 13,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $267,686.09. The trade was a 59.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,719,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497,239.68. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Appian by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Appian by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Appian by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Appian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Appian in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APPN

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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