Apple (AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $108.8482 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $325.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.49 and a 200-day moving average of $278.27. Apple has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $325.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. Blue Sparrow LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $297,931,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,601,785 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,787,998,000 after purchasing an additional 551,772 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Apple by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 106,487 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,950,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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