Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Insider Ben Borders Sells 116 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Ben Borders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.95. 42,643,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,675,168. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.07 and a 1-year high of $317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.32 and a 200-day moving average of $272.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 9,571 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Steelhead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 45,475 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. S&A Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Finally, LFG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,106 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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