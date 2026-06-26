Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 3.3% - Still a Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $285.95 and last traded at $284.29. 255,776,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 50,085,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.15.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple is using pricing power to pass some of its higher component costs through to consumers, which may help protect near-term profitability.

Apple is using pricing power to pass some of its higher component costs through to consumers, which may help protect near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside, arguing Apple’s premium brand and loyal customer base give it room to absorb some price increases.

Several analysts still see upside, arguing Apple’s premium brand and loyal customer base give it room to absorb some price increases. Neutral Sentiment: The price hikes are a direct response to an AI-fueled memory chip shortage, highlighting how the broader AI boom is reshaping hardware economics across the sector.

The price hikes are a direct response to an AI-fueled memory chip shortage, highlighting how the broader AI boom is reshaping hardware economics across the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Apple left iPhone prices unchanged for now, but that also means investors are watching closely for whether the company will need to make a bigger pricing decision later.

Apple left iPhone prices unchanged for now, but that also means investors are watching closely for whether the company will need to make a bigger pricing decision later. Negative Sentiment: The market is concerned higher prices could reduce demand for Macs and iPads, creating “demand friction” and weakening unit sales.

The market is concerned higher prices could reduce demand for Macs and iPads, creating “demand friction” and weakening unit sales. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs may squeeze margins if Apple cannot fully offset them with pricing, especially if component inflation persists into future product cycles.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 3.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evansbrook LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here