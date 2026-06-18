Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Unloaded Rep.

Representative (Republican-Tennessee) recently sold shares of Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL. In a filing disclosed on June 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB ONE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Southwest Airlines NYSE: LUV on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tapestry NYSE: TPR on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova NYSE: GEV on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 6/16/2026.

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Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $295.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.07 and a 52-week high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Overbrook Management Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $105,482,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,915,172,000 after acquiring an additional 214,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple is reportedly preparing a second-generation iPhone Air for spring 2027, with upgrades including a second rear camera and better battery life, reinforcing the company’s longer-term product pipeline. Article Title

Apple is reportedly preparing a second-generation iPhone Air for spring 2027, with upgrades including a second rear camera and better battery life, reinforcing the company’s longer-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views after WWDC, arguing Apple’s AI strategy, ecosystem integration, and premium-services monetization could support further upside in AAPL. Article Title

Several analysts reiterated bullish views after WWDC, arguing Apple’s AI strategy, ecosystem integration, and premium-services monetization could support further upside in AAPL. Positive Sentiment: One report said Apple is well positioned to navigate the AI memory crunch because it built up inventory, which could help protect margins versus rivals facing the same component shortage. Article Title

One report said Apple is well positioned to navigate the AI memory crunch because it built up inventory, which could help protect margins versus rivals facing the same component shortage. Neutral Sentiment: Apple insider Ben Borders sold a small number of shares, but the filing says the sale was mainly to cover tax withholding tied to equity vesting, making it less concerning for investors. Article Title

Apple insider Ben Borders sold a small number of shares, but the filing says the sale was mainly to cover tax withholding tied to equity vesting, making it less concerning for investors. Negative Sentiment: CEO Tim Cook said price hikes across Apple’s lineup are “unavoidable” because AI-driven demand is pushing up memory and storage chip costs, raising concerns about margin pressure and possible consumer backlash. Article Title

CEO Tim Cook said price hikes across Apple’s lineup are “unavoidable” because AI-driven demand is pushing up memory and storage chip costs, raising concerns about margin pressure and possible consumer backlash. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain frustrated with Apple’s slower-than-expected AI rollout, and some coverage says the company still has to prove tangible progress after WWDC rather than just promise future updates. Article Title

Investors remain frustrated with Apple’s slower-than-expected AI rollout, and some coverage says the company still has to prove tangible progress after WWDC rather than just promise future updates. Negative Sentiment: Italy opened a Digital Markets Act probe into Apple’s cloud interoperability practices, adding a new regulatory overhang in Europe. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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