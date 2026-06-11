Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 1.4% Higher - Should You Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $297.00 and last traded at $295.63. Approximately 42,274,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 47,881,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.58.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Evansbrook LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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