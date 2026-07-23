Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 1.3% - Should You Sell?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $319.35 and last traded at $321.66. 39,830,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 50,392,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.89.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple is reportedly preparing a smarter App Store shopping assistant, which could improve discovery and purchases inside its ecosystem and reinforce its services strategy.

Apple is reportedly preparing a smarter App Store shopping assistant, which could improve discovery and purchases inside its ecosystem and reinforce its services strategy. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say Apple is working on a major Mac overhaul for AI demand, including updated Macs and higher-performance devices, which could support hardware upgrades and stronger revenue later this year.

Multiple reports say Apple is working on a major Mac overhaul for AI demand, including updated Macs and higher-performance devices, which could support hardware upgrades and stronger revenue later this year. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are turning more bullish on Apple’s AI positioning, with some noting the stock is benefiting from expectations that Apple can monetize AI without the heavy spending burden facing other megacap tech names.

Analysts and commentators are turning more bullish on Apple’s AI positioning, with some noting the stock is benefiting from expectations that Apple can monetize AI without the heavy spending burden facing other megacap tech names. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s expected entry into foldable phones is drawing attention, with reports suggesting it could quickly win meaningful share in a growing category and pressure rivals like Samsung.

Apple’s expected entry into foldable phones is drawing attention, with reports suggesting it could quickly win meaningful share in a growing category and pressure rivals like Samsung. Positive Sentiment: Ford’s decision to build Apple Maps into its next-generation EVs highlights Apple’s expanding ecosystem reach beyond iPhones, potentially strengthening its platform value.

Ford’s decision to build Apple Maps into its next-generation EVs highlights Apple’s expanding ecosystem reach beyond iPhones, potentially strengthening its platform value. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles frame Apple as a defensive “own it, don’t trade it” megacap and compare it favorably with Nvidia and other Magnificent Seven names, but these are mostly sentiment-driven rather than new fundamentals.

Several articles frame Apple as a defensive “own it, don’t trade it” megacap and compare it favorably with Nvidia and other Magnificent Seven names, but these are mostly sentiment-driven rather than new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Apple lost a court bid to overturn a $634 million Masimo verdict, keeping legal overhangs alive in the Apple Watch blood oxygen dispute.

Apple lost a court bid to overturn a $634 million Masimo verdict, keeping legal overhangs alive in the Apple Watch blood oxygen dispute. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage warns that Apple’s valuation is stretched and that investor expectations are high heading into earnings, which could make the stock vulnerable if results or guidance disappoint.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Apple from a "sector weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $305.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Apple by 890.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $11,413,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746,784 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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