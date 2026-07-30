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Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (NYSE:AADX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Applied Aerospace & Defense logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell sharply by 41% to 1.57 million shares as of July 15, representing about 0.9% of AADX’s shares and a 1.5-day short-interest ratio.
  • Company insiders bought 58,500 shares worth approximately $1.17 million during the last quarter, including 25,000-share purchases each by the CFO and a director at $20 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $24.62. Shares recently traded at $17.38, near the lower end of their $16.57–$24.24 52-week range.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (NYSE:AADX - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,570,969 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 2,663,604 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,044,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Aerospace & Defense

In other Applied Aerospace & Defense news, CFO Jeffrey L. Mcrae bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Katzman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,000. The trade was a 588.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,170,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AADX shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Aerospace & Defense in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AADX

Applied Aerospace & Defense Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AADX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.38. 1,125,194 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,871. The stock's 50-day moving average is $19.60. Applied Aerospace & Defense has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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