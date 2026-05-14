Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.160-3.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials to an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.8%

AMAT traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $439.99. 8,958,835 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $153.47 and a 1 year high of $448.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.13. The firm has a market cap of $349.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $996.32. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Applied Materials's payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total value of $202,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,615. This represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 3,969 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.02, for a total transaction of $1,496,392.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,778,624.78. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $4,484,189. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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