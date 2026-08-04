Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh Sells 4,715 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 4,715 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $596,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 383,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,512,497. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 1,285 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $154,225.70.

On Thursday, June 18th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 6,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $1,031,340.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 28,826 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $4,800,393.78.

On Thursday, June 4th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $2,050,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 39,154 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $6,783,822.04.

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Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 19.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $21.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,896,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.44 and a beta of 3.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.08. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

More Applied Optoelectronics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Optoelectronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that the U.S. may restrict Chinese-made optical and data-center components are driving a broader rally in optical-networking stocks. Investors see a potential benefit for Applied Optoelectronics if customers shift purchases toward U.S.-based suppliers. Applied Optoelectronics Rockets on Reported U.S. Ban of Chinese Optics

Reports that the U.S. may restrict Chinese-made optical and data-center components are driving a broader rally in optical-networking stocks. Investors see a potential benefit for Applied Optoelectronics if customers shift purchases toward U.S.-based suppliers. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is also tied to strong artificial-intelligence infrastructure demand, particularly for 800G optical products, along with continued growth in the company’s cable-TV networking business. Analysts and market commentary are anticipating another stronger quarter after recent revenue growth. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold AAOI Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Investor enthusiasm is also tied to strong artificial-intelligence infrastructure demand, particularly for 800G optical products, along with continued growth in the company’s cable-TV networking business. Analysts and market commentary are anticipating another stronger quarter after recent revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Applied Optoelectronics is reportedly less exposed to the industry’s EML component shortage, giving investors confidence that it may be better positioned to fulfill demand ahead of the earnings release. Applied Optoelectronics Stock Climbs on EML Shortage Immunity

Applied Optoelectronics is reportedly less exposed to the industry’s EML component shortage, giving investors confidence that it may be better positioned to fulfill demand ahead of the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Rosenblatt’s 6th Annual Technology Summit on August 18. The event could provide updates on AI demand, capacity and the earnings outlook, but it does not represent a new financial commitment. Applied Optoelectronics to Present at Rosenblatt’s Technology Summit

Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Rosenblatt’s 6th Annual Technology Summit on August 18. The event could provide updates on AI demand, capacity and the earnings outlook, but it does not represent a new financial commitment. Negative Sentiment: Risks ahead of the Q2 report include elevated valuation, production constraints and the possibility that supply limitations could prevent the company from fully capturing 800G demand. The stock’s recent surge also raises the risk of volatility if results or guidance disappoint. AAOI Earnings Outlook and Risks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAOI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $4,125,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,335,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,220,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 446,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company's stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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