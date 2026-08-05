AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.76, FiscalAI reports. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion.

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AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,360,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,943. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $359.00 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.72.

AppLovin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: AppLovin reported second-quarter revenue of $1.924 billion , up 53% year over year, while earnings per share of $3.76 matched Wall Street’s estimate. The company also posted a 64.29% net margin and 219.37% return on equity, underscoring the profitability of its AI-powered advertising platform. AppLovin Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AppLovin reported second-quarter revenue of , up 53% year over year, while earnings per share of matched Wall Street’s estimate. The company also posted a 64.29% net margin and 219.37% return on equity, underscoring the profitability of its AI-powered advertising platform. Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to view AppLovin as an application-layer AI beneficiary. Its Axon platform is expanding beyond mobile gaming advertising, including opportunities in e-commerce, while the company’s high margins and substantial cash generation could support continued share repurchases. 3 Stocks That Prove the AI Trade Isn't Over, It Moved

Investors continue to view AppLovin as an application-layer AI beneficiary. Its Axon platform is expanding beyond mobile gaming advertising, including opportunities in e-commerce, while the company’s high margins and substantial cash generation could support continued share repurchases. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was volatile ahead of the earnings release as investors positioned for the report. Analysts had broadly expected higher second-quarter earnings, but the results placed greater emphasis on revenue growth and forward guidance. AppLovin Stock is Wavering Ahead of Q2 Earnings Report

Trading was volatile ahead of the earnings release as investors positioned for the report. Analysts had broadly expected higher second-quarter earnings, but the results placed greater emphasis on revenue growth and forward guidance. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below the $1.94 billion consensus estimate. Although the shortfall was only about $16 million, the miss was significant for a premium-valued stock and reportedly drove a more than 24% after-hours decline as investors reassessed growth expectations. AppLovin reports second quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates

Revenue came in below the consensus estimate. Although the shortfall was only about $16 million, the miss was significant for a premium-valued stock and reportedly drove a more than 24% after-hours decline as investors reassessed growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory overhang remains a risk: prior coverage highlighted an SEC investigation into how Axon AI collects data. In addition, Pomerantz announced an investigation on behalf of investors, adding further headline and legal uncertainty. Pomerantz AppLovin Investor Alert

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $750.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $571.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $672.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.95, for a total value of $16,089,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,755,469.45. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,431,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 177,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,470,000. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 393,000 shares of company stock worth $197,297,363 in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. State Street Corp increased its stake in AppLovin by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company's stock worth $8,516,471,000 after buying an additional 6,237,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 46.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,706,144,000 after acquiring an additional 756,660 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,426,896 shares of the company's stock worth $961,471,000 after acquiring an additional 639,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,561,646 shares of the company's stock worth $3,747,551,000 after acquiring an additional 538,806 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 204.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,622 shares of the company's stock worth $149,002,000 after purchasing an additional 285,970 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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