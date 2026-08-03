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AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Insider Hedi Tlili Sells 8,854 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
AptarGroup logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: AptarGroup insider Hedi Tlili sold 8,854 shares for approximately $1.20 million at an average price of $135.00, reducing the insider’s position by 36.54%.
  • Quarterly results: AptarGroup reported quarterly EPS of $1.42, beating estimates of $1.35, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year to $1.03 billion. The company issued third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.45 to $1.53.
  • Investor outlook: Shares recently traded at $136.72, and analysts assigned the stock a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $172.80. AptarGroup also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, implying a 1.4% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than AptarGroup.

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) insider Hedi Tlili sold 8,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,195,290.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,076,165. This represents a 36.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $2.75 on Monday, hitting $136.72. The stock had a trading volume of 642,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,804. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The business's 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.31%. AptarGroup's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup's payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 214.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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