AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATR. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.80.

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AptarGroup Trading Up 1.3%

ATR stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,168. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,253.58. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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