Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the auto parts company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company's previous close.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aptiv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.98.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Down 16.5%

Aptiv stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Aptiv by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 910,656 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 420,984 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 102,221 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Aptiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aptiv reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share , above the $1.42 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 2.3% year over year to $3.27 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased to $613 million from $547 million. Aptiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Aptiv reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of , above the $1.42 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 2.3% year over year to $3.27 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased to $613 million from $547 million. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted margin improvements, new commercial awards and regional strength. Aptiv also repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under its authorization. Aptiv's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Management highlighted margin improvements, new commercial awards and regional strength. Aptiv also repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under its authorization. Positive Sentiment: Aptiv is targeting approximately $300 million in 2026 revenue from robotics and drones, providing a potential growth avenue beyond traditional automotive demand. Aptiv 2026 Revenue and Robotics Outlook

Aptiv is targeting approximately from robotics and drones, providing a potential growth avenue beyond traditional automotive demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets remain substantially above the current share price, with recent targets generally ranging from $73 to $90 and a reported six-month median of $80.50. However, these targets may not yet fully reflect the lower guidance.

Analyst targets remain substantially above the current share price, with recent targets generally ranging from $73 to $90 and a reported six-month median of $80.50. However, these targets may not yet fully reflect the lower guidance. Negative Sentiment: Aptiv reduced full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $12.6 billion-$12.8 billion from $12.8 billion-$13.2 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $5.60-$5.80 from $5.70-$6.10. Management cited customer-mix headwinds, primarily in China, that are expected to pressure second-half growth. Aptiv Outlook Reduction

Aptiv reduced full-year 2026 revenue guidance to from $12.8 billion-$13.2 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $5.60-$5.80 from $5.70-$6.10. Management cited customer-mix headwinds, primarily in China, that are expected to pressure second-half growth. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance of $1.25-$1.35 EPS and $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion revenue is below consensus estimates of $1.61 EPS and $3.3 billion revenue, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum.

Third-quarter guidance of $1.25-$1.35 EPS and $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion revenue is below consensus estimates of $1.61 EPS and $3.3 billion revenue, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Cash generation was weak: second-quarter free cash flow was only $12 million, and year-to-date free cash flow was negative $196 million. Net income attributable to Aptiv also fell to $248 million from $393 million a year earlier.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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