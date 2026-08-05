Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.74% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. HSBC decreased their price target on Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aptiv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.85.

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Aptiv Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:APTV traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. 3,382,072 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.Aptiv's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Aptiv by 702.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 546 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.63 , above the $1.42 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $3.27 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $613 million from $547 million, indicating improved margins and operating performance. Aptiv's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Year Over Year

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was , above the $1.42 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $3.27 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $613 million from $547 million, indicating improved margins and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Aptiv is targeting approximately $300 million in 2026 revenue from robotics and drones , offering a potential growth avenue beyond its traditional automotive business. The company also repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under its buyback authorization. Aptiv expects 2026 revenue amid China weakness while targeting robotics and drone revenue

Aptiv is targeting approximately , offering a potential growth avenue beyond its traditional automotive business. The company also repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under its buyback authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment became more cautious: Deutsche Bank lowered Aptiv from “buy” to “hold” but assigned a $56 price target, while Fox Advisors cut its rating from “overweight” to “equal weight.” The Deutsche Bank target still implies meaningful upside from recent levels. Aptiv downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Analyst sentiment became more cautious: Deutsche Bank lowered Aptiv from “buy” to “hold” but assigned a $56 price target, while Fox Advisors cut its rating from “overweight” to “equal weight.” The Deutsche Bank target still implies meaningful upside from recent levels. Negative Sentiment: Aptiv reduced 2026 revenue guidance to $12.6 billion-$12.8 billion from $12.8 billion-$13.2 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $5.60-$5.80 from $5.70-$6.10. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.35 and revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion were also below consensus expectations. Aptiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Aptiv reduced 2026 revenue guidance to from $12.8 billion-$13.2 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to from $5.70-$6.10. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.35 and revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion were also below consensus expectations. Negative Sentiment: Free cash flow was only $12 million in the quarter and negative $196 million year to date, adding to concerns about near-term cash generation. The guidance cut and China-related risks appear to be outweighing the quarterly earnings beat.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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