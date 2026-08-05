Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 66.06% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APTV. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.33.

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Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. 3,681,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Aptiv's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shayne & Jacobs LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 105.2% in the first quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Aptiv by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 910,656 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $69,292,000 after buying an additional 420,984 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 102,221 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 58,831 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Aptiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.63 , above the $1.42 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $3.27 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $613 million from $547 million, indicating improved margins and operating performance. Aptiv's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Year Over Year

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was , above the $1.42 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $3.27 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $613 million from $547 million, indicating improved margins and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Aptiv is targeting approximately $300 million in 2026 revenue from robotics and drones , offering a potential growth avenue beyond its traditional automotive business. The company also repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under its buyback authorization. Aptiv expects 2026 revenue amid China weakness while targeting robotics and drone revenue

Aptiv is targeting approximately , offering a potential growth avenue beyond its traditional automotive business. The company also repurchased 4.1 million shares for $250 million during the quarter, with $1.8 billion remaining under its buyback authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment became more cautious: Deutsche Bank lowered Aptiv from “buy” to “hold” but assigned a $56 price target, while Fox Advisors cut its rating from “overweight” to “equal weight.” The Deutsche Bank target still implies meaningful upside from recent levels. Aptiv downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Analyst sentiment became more cautious: Deutsche Bank lowered Aptiv from “buy” to “hold” but assigned a $56 price target, while Fox Advisors cut its rating from “overweight” to “equal weight.” The Deutsche Bank target still implies meaningful upside from recent levels. Negative Sentiment: Aptiv reduced 2026 revenue guidance to $12.6 billion-$12.8 billion from $12.8 billion-$13.2 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $5.60-$5.80 from $5.70-$6.10. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.35 and revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion were also below consensus expectations. Aptiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Aptiv reduced 2026 revenue guidance to from $12.8 billion-$13.2 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to from $5.70-$6.10. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.35 and revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion were also below consensus expectations. Negative Sentiment: Free cash flow was only $12 million in the quarter and negative $196 million year to date, adding to concerns about near-term cash generation. The guidance cut and China-related risks appear to be outweighing the quarterly earnings beat.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Further Reading

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