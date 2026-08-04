Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Aptiv's conference call:

Aptiv lowered its 2026 guidance , reducing midpoint revenue expectations by $300 million to $12.7 billion and forecasting adjusted EPS of $5.70. The revisions reflect weaker China production schedules, delayed program launches and ramps, and timing of enterprise software sales.

, reducing midpoint revenue expectations by $300 million to $12.7 billion and forecasting adjusted EPS of $5.70. The revisions reflect weaker China production schedules, delayed program launches and ramps, and timing of enterprise software sales. Second-quarter revenue rose 2% to $3.3 billion, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 10 basis points to 18.6%. North America and Asia-Pacific growth helped offset an 8% revenue decline in Europe and a 1% decline in automotive revenue.

Non-automotive revenue grew 12%, with momentum in diversified industrials, aerospace and defense, software and services, energy storage, robotics, drones and data centers. Aptiv expects robotics and drone revenue to reach approximately $300 million annually over the next few years, and cited a drone award with more than $500 million in lifetime revenue potential.

Aptiv reported $5 billion of second-quarter bookings and $10 billion year to date, keeping it on track toward its $20 billion full-year target. The company also repurchased $250 million of shares in the quarter and plans to exceed $600 million in repurchases for 2026.

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Aptiv Trading Up 1.3%

APTV opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aptiv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,066,712 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $765,976,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Aptiv by 29.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $361,385,000 after purchasing an additional 948,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $261,381,000 after purchasing an additional 315,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,956,695 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $224,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,070 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,386,173 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $181,564,000 after purchasing an additional 154,484 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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