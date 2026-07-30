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Apyx Medical (APYX) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Apyx Medical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Apyx Medical is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 6. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.06 per share and revenue of approximately $13.18 million.
  • The company exceeded expectations in its prior quarter, reporting a $0.05-per-share loss versus the projected $0.11 loss, while revenue reached $12.49 million against the $10.53 million consensus estimate.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with the stock holding a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a $6.60 average price target versus its recent $3.84 price; institutional investors own 55.33% of shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Apyx Medical.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $13.1750 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of APYX opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $160.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Apyx Medical to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apyx Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APYX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical NASDAQ: APYX is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company's product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.

Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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