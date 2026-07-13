Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.82% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APYX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Apyx Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apyx Medical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.60.

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Apyx Medical Price Performance

Apyx Medical stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.53 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 636,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,947 shares of the company's stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 53,175 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $3,867,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,070 shares of the company's stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 448,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company's stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical NASDAQ: APYX is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company's product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.

Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.

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