Aqua Capital, Ltd. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 20,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $406,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,440,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,329,600. This represents a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $826,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $832,400.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $844,000.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 35,686 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $658,049.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,433.62.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 4,200 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $31,052.70.

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Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The company had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Energizer by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,155 shares of the company's stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Energizer by 1,561.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 426,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Energizer by 54.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ENR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get Our Latest Report on ENR

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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