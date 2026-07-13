Aqua Capital, Ltd. Purchases 40,000 Shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $826,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,480,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,611,600. This represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 20,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $406,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $832,400.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $844,000.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 35,686 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $658,049.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,433.62.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 4,200 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,052.70.

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Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,098,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,390. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.92 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Energizer's payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Energizer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 148,623.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,583,000 after buying an additional 2,792,643 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $20,606,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 438.2% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 553,815 shares of the company's stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 450,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,561.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company's stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 426,632 shares during the period. Finally, MAC Alpha Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $8,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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