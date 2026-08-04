Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 440,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,845. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $467.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Barber sold 8,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $35,422.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 660,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,862.46. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julie Krop sold 25,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,500. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,993 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,369 shares of the company's stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 246,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AQST. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company's lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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