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Aramark (ARMK) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Aramark logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aramark is expected to report Q3 fiscal 2026 results before markets open on Tuesday, August 11. Analysts anticipate earnings of $0.4847 per share on $4.9364 billion in revenue, compared with full-year guidance of $2.18–$2.28 EPS.
  • In its prior quarter, Aramark earned $0.49 per share, exceeding expectations by $0.02, while revenue reached $4.91 billion, up 14.7% year over year and above estimates.
  • Shares recently traded at $56.45, near their 12-month high, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $60.62. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, yielding approximately 0.9%.
  • Interested in Aramark? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.4847 per share and revenue of $4.9364 billion for the quarter. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 1.84%.The business's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aramark Stock Down 0.5%

ARMK traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.45. 641,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. Aramark has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aramark's payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,860,010 shares of the company's stock worth $326,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,046 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,780,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,809,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,737,646 shares of the company's stock worth $174,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,878,371 shares of the company's stock worth $72,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,729 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aramark from $63.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aramark

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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